Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and more: Foldable phones that launched in 2019

This year, one of the major risks mobile manufacturers took was bringing foldable devices into reality. Foldable smartphone technology is still in its infancy but that was no deterrent for companies to experiment with the style in 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and more: Foldable phones that launched in 2019
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

This year, one of the major risks mobile manufacturers took was bringing foldable devices into reality. Foldable smartphone technology is still in its infancy but that was no deterrent for companies to experiment with the style in 2019. Samsung Galaxy Fold - the company's first foldable smartphone, finally released this year. With a notebook-style folding mechanism, the Galaxy Fold faced criticism for its flawed display which the company later fixed. It costs an eye-watering USD 1,980.

Giving tough competition to the Galaxy Fold is the Huawei Mate X. Featuring an outward-folding design, it transforms into a full-screen 8-inch tablet. At an even pricier tag of USD 2,400, Mate X boasts premium specs and 5G. A subset of foldable devices is flip phones which Nokia and Motorola released this year. The Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone comes with 4G and modern apps including Google Assistant, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook. It is priced at less than USD 100.

Moto Razr 2019 is a comeback of the Moto RAZR V3 flip phone from 2004. It packs nostalgia at USD 1,499 with two displays including a quick view display and a flex view foldable display. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador defends Poland from false Russian WWII claims

Warsaw, Dec 30 AP The US ambassador in Warsaw came to Polands defense on Monday following repeated claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Poland bears blame for the outbreak of World War II. Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin ...

Odisha to witness wet spells on Jan 1, 2: IMD

Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness wet spells during January 1 and 2, said India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. On January 1, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar are expected to...

Kota infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, NCPCR says hospital in 'worst condition', BJP to send panel

Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lon hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month, even as apex child rights body NCPCR said it found the hospital to be in the worst condition with broken doors...

Oppn questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Courts decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019