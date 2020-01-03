Samsung shipped over 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019

Samsung shipped more than 6.7 million 5G phones last year, higher than it previously estimated, the company has confirmed. Samsung accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market by offering five Galaxy 5G devices including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G, the official blog notes.

The firm estimates 2020 to be the year of Galaxy 5G as it plans to launch more 5G devices this year. The world's first 5G tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in the first quarter of 2020. (ANI)

