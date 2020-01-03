LG unveils eight 'Real 8K' TVs ahead of CES 2020

LG will be showcasing eight new models from its 8K TV lineup at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The lineup includes LG Signature OLED 8K TVs in 88-inch and 77-inch segment and LG NanoCell TVs. As the official blog notes, the LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K and content streaming at 60fps and 60P over HDMI.

The new lineup also leverages AI technology for facial and text recognition, audio classification, and IoT device monitoring directly from the TV's Home Dashboard. The TVs further support webOS, Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.