Galaxy Chromebook: Here's everything about Samsung's premium 2-in-1 device

At the ongoing annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop with an eye-catching design, AMOLED display, built-in-pen support, fingerprint recognition, and Chrome OS.

Built from durable aluminum, the device is the thinnest Chromebook ever released by the company. Starting from the first quarter of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in two stunning color options- Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray, carrying a price tag of USD 999.99 (approx. INR 70,800) for the standard model.

The Galaxy Chromebook boasts a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display with 3840x2160-pixels resolution. The device, as Samsung revealed in a press release, will come with HDR400 that delivers high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities, later this year. The feature is currently not available on the device but will be made available later through a software update.

The Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest Intel 10th generation Core Processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The device is equipped with a 49.2Wh battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The premium Chromebook also packs Google Drive functionality that automatically syncs files across Android devices which can later be accessed at any time, anywhere.

The Galaxy Chromebook is equipped with a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, a pair of 2W Stereo Speakers, an internal digital dual-array mic, a mono mic, two cameras that include a 1-megapixel camera on the upper front panel, and another 8-megapixel camera on the keyboard deck.

Connectivity features onboard the device include- Wi-Fi 6; two USB Type-C ports, UFS/MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm and weighs 1.04kg.

The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new real. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more lanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

