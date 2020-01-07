Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy Chromebook: Here's everything about Samsung's premium 2-in-1 device

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in two stunning color options- Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray in Q1 2020, starting at USD 999.99.

Galaxy Chromebook: Here's everything about Samsung's premium 2-in-1 device
Built from durable aluminum, the device is the thinnest Chromebook ever released by the company. Image Credit: Samsung

At the ongoing annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop with an eye-catching design, AMOLED display, built-in-pen support, fingerprint recognition, and Chrome OS.

Built from durable aluminum, the device is the thinnest Chromebook ever released by the company. Starting from the first quarter of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in two stunning color options- Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray, carrying a price tag of USD 999.99 (approx. INR 70,800) for the standard model.

The Galaxy Chromebook boasts a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display with 3840x2160-pixels resolution. The device, as Samsung revealed in a press release, will come with HDR400 that delivers high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities, later this year. The feature is currently not available on the device but will be made available later through a software update.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest Intel 10th generation Core Processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The device is equipped with a 49.2Wh battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The premium Chromebook also packs Google Drive functionality that automatically syncs files across Android devices which can later be accessed at any time, anywhere.

The Galaxy Chromebook is equipped with a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, a pair of 2W Stereo Speakers, an internal digital dual-array mic, a mono mic, two cameras that include a 1-megapixel camera on the upper front panel, and another 8-megapixel camera on the keyboard deck.

Image Credit: Samsung

Connectivity features onboard the device include- Wi-Fi 6; two USB Type-C ports, UFS/MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm and weighs 1.04kg.

The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new real. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more

lanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

At least two people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion that rocked a neighborhood near Liaquat Bazaar on McConaghey Road in Quetta here on Tuesday. The police said that the injured persons have been shift...

'2020, phir se Nitish' JD(U) unveils new slogan for assembly polls

Janata Dal United on Tuesday unveiled new slogans calling for the re-election of the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Assembly Polls are likely to be held in Bihar later this year.The slogans put up by the party in a series ...

Ivanka Trump faces backlash as keynote speaker at tech conference

Ivanka Trump, daughter, and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump are facing a backlash for her lack of tech qualifications from industry officials ahead of her speech at a big annual technology industry show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.Ivanka...

UPDATE 9-Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 that was the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020