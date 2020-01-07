Left Menu
This 8K VR headset is meant for NASA astronauts

Who needs Virtual Reality (VR) more than space engineers? At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, VRgineers introduced its new XTAL VR headset that boasts a whopping 8K resolution.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Who needs Virtual Reality (VR) more than space engineers? At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, VRgineers introduced its new XTAL VR headset that boasts a whopping 8K resolution.

As Engadget notes, the XTAL headset offers foveated rendering capabilities, AR mixed reality module, and improved lenses for 180-degree field-of-view; features suiting enterprise applications such as VR simulation for NASA astronauts.

Other features include eye tracking, gaze support, voice commands, and gesture controls. XTAL starts at USD 8,000. (ANI)

