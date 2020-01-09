Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter to experiment with limiting replies in effort to combat online abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 06:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 06:54 IST
Twitter to experiment with limiting replies in effort to combat online abuse
Image Credit: Flickr

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will test new features early this year that would allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform. Social media firms are under pressure to address harassment on their sites, which often occurs in unsolicited replies targeting women and minorities, and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has promised since 2018 to increase the "health" of public conversation.

"We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start," the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet. The company had launched a feature late last year allowing users to hide certain replies on their tweets as a part of its efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly.

In a presentation at the annual CES tech conference, the company laid out plans, according to reports by several tech media, including The Verge and TechCrunch. According to the presentation, users will be able to choose four different settings for replies: Global, which would allow anyone to respond, Group, which would allow replies from people a user followed or mentioned; Panel, or people mentioned in a tweet, and Statement, or no replies at all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Flames extend D Andersson for 6 years, $27.3M

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year, 27.3 million extension on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Swede, who is making 775,000 this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.Andersson tweeted hi...

UPDATE 5-Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to friends and community leaders in the western Canadian city of Edmont...

Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis ...

Magic sink short-handed Wizards

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic routed the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night. Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won four of five. D.J. Augustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020