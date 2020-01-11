Apple to replace faulty Smart Battery Cases for free

Apple has started replacing some of its Smart Battery Cases after users reported charging issues.

As Cnet reports, the affected cases, designed for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019.

Apple or its authorized service providers will replace the eligible cases at no cost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

