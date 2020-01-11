Instagram rolls out new Boomerang effects

Instagram rolled out new updates to the Boomerang feature to make your loopy clips even more interesting.

Now on the updated version of Instagram, you will be able to choose from four different Boomerang effects, notes the official release.

The new effects include SlowMo that slows down your Boomerang, Echo to create double vision effect, Duo for texturised speedy or slow effect, and Trimming to edit the length of your Boomerang. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.