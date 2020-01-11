Microsoft first-party Xbox Series X games will be playable on Xbox One

You will be able to play the newest titles of Microsoft's Series X alongside the most expensive console.

According to TechRadar, Microsoft will make the first-party Xbox Series X game available across the Xbox family of devices.

One of the most anticipated Xbox Series X compatible games, Halo: Infinite, will run on the Series X console, Xbox One, and Windows 10. This approach will be taken for all first-party exclusives. (ANI)

