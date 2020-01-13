Your Tesla Model 3 will talk to pedestrians

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new feature that would make the Model 3 talk to pedestrians.

In a tweet, Musk posted a short clip of the Model 3 speaking to pedestrians as the car slowly passes them, with a pre-recorded message, "Well, don't just stand there staring, hop in," Fast Company notes.

The purpose behind adding the feature is to comply with the new safety regulations that mandate electric vehicles to make artificial noises to alert nearby pedestrians that an EV is close. The feature will also work in Sentry mode.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

