Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to have massive RAM, battery: Report

Samsung's next-in-line flagship series will be the Galaxy S20 lineup which is likely to include a super premium 'Ultra' model. Now, if a latest report is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will boast super powerful specs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to tipster Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will retain the SD card slot with support for up to 1TB. Built-in storage choices will be 128GB/256GB/512GB and 12GB or 16GB RAM option, Weinbach wrote in his tweet.

It is further likely to pack a triple camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W option fast charge support.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

