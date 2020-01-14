Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft officially ends support to Windows 7 after a decade

After the debut in 2009, Microsoft is finally ending support for Windows 7, the popular OS that continues to run on millions of devices globally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:47 IST
Microsoft officially ends support to Windows 7 after a decade
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After the debut in 2009, Microsoft is finally ending support for Windows 7, the popular OS that continues to run on millions of devices globally. Microsoft had been notifying users since last year and starting today, a full-screen notification will appear for Windows 7 users, warning them about the end of support, The Verge notes.

To encourage users to upgrade to the newer Windows 10 platform, Microsoft is offering a free year of post-retirement updates to Windows 7 customers with active Windows 10 subscriptions. Even as Microsoft has ended support, it is expected to take a year or two to bring down the market share of Windows 7 which stands at a massive 26 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM's 'Trump deal' assessment on Iran -U.S. envoy

The United States is very pleased that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey meets DGP OP Singh

A day after police commissionerate system was announced for Lucknow, Citys first Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with DGP OP Singh in states capital city. He also listed his priorities soon after the meeting and s...

Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series You is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday. The online video streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, New Year. Ne...

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The results of the invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020