Microsoft officially ends support to Windows 7 after a decade

After the debut in 2009, Microsoft is finally ending support for Windows 7, the popular OS that continues to run on millions of devices globally. Microsoft had been notifying users since last year and starting today, a full-screen notification will appear for Windows 7 users, warning them about the end of support, The Verge notes.

To encourage users to upgrade to the newer Windows 10 platform, Microsoft is offering a free year of post-retirement updates to Windows 7 customers with active Windows 10 subscriptions. Even as Microsoft has ended support, it is expected to take a year or two to bring down the market share of Windows 7 which stands at a massive 26 per cent. (ANI)

