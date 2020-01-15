Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched for Rs 499 in India

Xiaomi introduced today an all-new ultra-lightweight Mi Portable Wireless Mouse with ergonomic design, long-lasting battery, and 1200 DPI resolution.

The device comes in black and white color options with a price tag of Rs 499. Starting today, the mouse is available for purchase on mi.com. Measuring 102 x 58 x 34mm, the lightweight mouse comfortably fits in the palm of the hand and weighs just 78 grams (gross weight).

The wireless mouse comes with five physical buttons, a 2-way scroll wheel and 1AA removable battery with 12 months of battery life. For a wireless connection, the mouse offers RF 2.4GHz private protocol, a polling rate of 125Hz and a high resolution of 1200 DPI.

Mi fans, introducing the all-new Mi Portable Wireless Mouse. Now, browse wire-free.Key Specs:> Ergonomic Design > Long Battery Life > 1200 DPI High Resolution > Ultra lightweight Modern Now available on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4UjlKnow more: https://t.co/rfmg8HvY0Z pic.twitter.com/52sSFvvQOd — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 15, 2020

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.