Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched for Rs 499 in India
Starting today, the mouse is available for purchase on mi.com. The lightweight mouse comfortably fits in the palm and weighs just 78 grams.
Xiaomi introduced today an all-new ultra-lightweight Mi Portable Wireless Mouse with ergonomic design, long-lasting battery, and 1200 DPI resolution.
The device comes in black and white color options with a price tag of Rs 499. Starting today, the mouse is available for purchase on mi.com. Measuring 102 x 58 x 34mm, the lightweight mouse comfortably fits in the palm of the hand and weighs just 78 grams (gross weight).
The wireless mouse comes with five physical buttons, a 2-way scroll wheel and 1AA removable battery with 12 months of battery life. For a wireless connection, the mouse offers RF 2.4GHz private protocol, a polling rate of 125Hz and a high resolution of 1200 DPI.
Mi fans, introducing the all-new Mi Portable Wireless Mouse. Now, browse wire-free.Key Specs:> Ergonomic Design > Long Battery Life > 1200 DPI High Resolution > Ultra lightweight Modern Now available on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4UjlKnow more: https://t.co/rfmg8HvY0Z pic.twitter.com/52sSFvvQOd— Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 15, 2020
