Confirmed! Android 10 update for Mi A3 to arrive next month

The latest version of Android OS brings a plethora of new features and capabilities centered around leading technologies, privacy and security and digital wellbeing of the users

To recall, the Mi A3 was launched back in August 2019 with Android 9 Pie and is a part of Google's Android One program. Image Credit: Xiaomi Global

Mi A3 users will have to wait a little longer before Xiaomi releases the Android 10 update for the phone. Responding to a user's query regarding the update, the Chinese smartphone giant revealed that the update for Mi A3 will be out in mid-February.

The latest version of Android OS brings a plethora of new features and capabilities centered around leading technologies, privacy and security and digital wellbeing of the users. A few among them are Gesture-based navigation mode, Dark theme, Focus mode, new emojis, and Smart Reply feature.

To recall, the Mi A3 was launched back in August 2019 with Android 9 Pie and is a part of Google's Android One program. The device sports a 6.08-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dot Drop display and adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is equipped with an in-built 4,030 mAh high-capacity battery, which also supports 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology. It features a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for stunning shots and AI smart triple rear camera set up that includes a 48MP high-resolution primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) with Sony IMX586 sensor, 118° ultra-wide 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

