ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite launched from French Guiana

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:39 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 03:39 IST
India's "high power" communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services was launched successfully by Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here. Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2.35 am IST, the Ariane-5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.

" #GSAT30 successfully separated from the upper stage of #Ariane5 #VA251" ISRO said in a tweet. Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted, "A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess."

The 3,357-kg satellite, which was deployed from the lower passenger position of Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) into to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), is configured on ISRO's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO's earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, and is equipped with 12 C and 12 Ku band transponders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

