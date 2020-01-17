WEF 2020 to present a technological plan for SDG 2030 through Frontier 2030

World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 will witness the launch of a comprehensive document on the application of technology in achieving SDG 2030. The document – Frontier 2030 – is aimed at ensuring the application of information technology in achieving the SDGs set up by the United Nations for the year 2030.

"To help close the gap between technology's potential and the slow rate of progress, the Forum is supporting the launch of Frontier 2030 at the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos," said WEF in a media statement on Thursday. The Frontier 2030 would be a roadmap to mobilize technology companies, governments, international organizations, investors and civil society to tackle the barriers that prevent 4IR technology from being scaled up to address the Global Goals. "We have a good reason for technology optimism, but we also need a good dose of technology realism," said Antonia Gawel, Head of Innovation and Circular Economy, World Economic Forum. "4IR technologies are tools that still require commitment, policies, and partnerships to put them to work in the service of the Global Goals. With Frontier 2030 and UpLink – our digital platform to engage Gen Z and entrepreneurs in meeting the SDGs – we will make this happen." The WEF 2020 is scheduled to be organized on 21-24 January in Davos, Switzerland.

The report of WEC titled 'Unlocking Technology for the Global Goals' which was released on January 16, 2020, claims that 4IR technology can play a major role in bridging this gap, but new commitments and partnerships will be necessary to move beyond technological optimism. According to the report over 300 use cases of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things, 5G and drones were analyzed to build the case for how 4IR technologies could do more to accelerate progress towards the Global Goals. Across the Goals, and their 169 targets, 70 percent could be enabled by 4IR technology applications already in use today. Current 4IR tech was found to play an important role for 10 of the Global Goals, in particular: Health (Goal 3), Clean Energy (Goal 7), and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (Goal 9), claimed the report.

