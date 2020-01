Science News Roundup: delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test; Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds

An exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the "dancing dragon" that lived 120 million years ago - an older cousin of the Velociraptor - is showing scientists that feathers grew differently on dinosaurs than on birds. The two-legged Cretaceous Period dinosaur, called Wulong bohaiensis, was a bantamweight meat-eater - a bit bigger than a crow - residing in a lakeside environment, researchers said. It possessed a scaly face, a mouth full of pointy teeth and one particularly dangerous toe claw, and probably hunted small mammals, lizards, birds, and fish.

SpaceX to try rocket failure test again after bad weather delay

Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again on Sunday to destroy one of its own rockets in a test of a crucial emergency abort system, a day after bad weather forced the company to delay its final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil. High winds and choppy seas in the area where the spacecraft was expected to splash down on Saturday delayed the dramatic inflight test of the unmanned astronaut capsule to Sunday, with a longer six-hour launch window starting at 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT).

Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

Bad weather forced Elon Musk's SpaceX to delay until Sunday a test in which it will destroy one of its own rockets in a trial of a crucial emergency abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule. The test, the company's final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil, had been planned to take place on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.