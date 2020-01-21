Left Menu
POLNET 2.0 base communication launched to enhance police forces communication

The police communication services in the country is expected to be enhanced as an improved POLNET 2.0 base communication has been launched which offers various facilities including video calls and internet to the police forces even from the remotest areas and offshore areas through satellite communication, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

POLNET 2.0 base communication launched to enhance police forces communication
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The police communication services in the country is expected to be enhanced as an improved POLNET 2.0 base communication has been launched which offers various facilities including video calls and internet to the police forces even from the remotest areas and offshore areas through satellite communication, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday inaugurated the two-day conference of the heads of Public Protection and Disaster Response (PPDR) agencies and POLNET 2.0 was launched on the occasion.

Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) commenced the two-day conference of heads of PPDR agencies. ITBP spokesperson, Vivek Pandey in a statement said, "In a first, the DCPW has also published a National Communication Standards for the protocol and procedures to be followed for uniformity of efforts and coordination among the police forces across the nation, which was released in a shape of a book on the occasion,"

"The DCPW is eyeing to extend the POLNET 2.0 technology to incorporate PSTN into its system so that Jawans deployed at farthest locations can make calls to their families over the telephone. POLNET 2.0 will be working on Satellite-based technology and on the C band instead of the KU band," he added. It will not be affected by weather conditions and will provide seamless communication all weather and terrain. With this technology, 40 people across the country can make video calls from the Delhi control room.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite is being used for the purpose with a 36 MHz dedicated transponder with the DCPW. It is expected that 3000 POLNET 2.0 centers will be established in the country in the next two years. It will help in establishing communication during disaster situations. The system can be established through its flyaway terminals which is a mobile system. It can be established in less than 30 minutes. The conference is attended by various CAPFs, CPOs, and State Police organizations besides the representatives of the telecom industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

