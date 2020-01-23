Left Menu
Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20, K20 Pro receive price cuts in India

The phone which initially carried a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model will now be available for Rs 11, 999 in India. Image Credit: Xiaomi Global

Mi A3, Xiaomi's Android One-powered smartphone which was launched in August 2019 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The phone which initially carried a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model will now be available for Rs 11, 999 in India.

The new prices have begun reflecting on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The device is available in three color options: Kind of Gray, Not just Blue and More than White and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB model and 6GB + 128GB storage model.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED Dot Drop display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The full body of the device, including the camera modules, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and P2i technology to protect the phone against humidity, accidental splashes, and spills.

The device features a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera and AI smart triple rear camera set up that includes a 48-megapixel high-resolution primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) with Sony IMX586 sensor, 118° ultra-wide 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE and runs on Android 9 Pie. The device is equipped with a 4,030 mAh high-capacity battery, which also supports 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.

Additionally, the Chinese phone maker has announced permanent price cuts for a couple of other Xiaomi phones including the flagship K20 series. After receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000, the Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option now retails for Rs 19,999 while the 6GB + 128GB memory variant is now priced at Rs 22,999, following a price cut of Rs 1,000.

The Redmi K20 Pro which earlier retailed for Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage model, now carries a price tag of Rs 24,999, after receiving a price cut of Rs 3,000, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs 27,999 as opposed to the previous price tag of Rs 30,999.

