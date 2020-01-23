Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20, K20 Pro receive price cuts in India
Mi A3, Xiaomi's Android One-powered smartphone which was launched in August 2019 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The phone which initially carried a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model will now be available for Rs 11, 999 in India.
Mi fans, your favourite #AndroidOne phone with #48MP Triple Camera now available at a new price: 1⃣1⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣Get yours from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ, @amazonIN, @Flipkart and retail stores. I personally love the AMOLED screen on #MiA3. What's your favourite feature?#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1eGsf7MZS2— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 23, 2020
The new prices have begun reflecting on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The device is available in three color options: Kind of Gray, Not just Blue and More than White and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB model and 6GB + 128GB storage model.
Coming to the specifications, the Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED Dot Drop display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The full body of the device, including the camera modules, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and P2i technology to protect the phone against humidity, accidental splashes, and spills.
The device features a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera and AI smart triple rear camera set up that includes a 48-megapixel high-resolution primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) with Sony IMX586 sensor, 118° ultra-wide 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE and runs on Android 9 Pie. The device is equipped with a 4,030 mAh high-capacity battery, which also supports 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.
Additionally, the Chinese phone maker has announced permanent price cuts for a couple of other Xiaomi phones including the flagship K20 series. After receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000, the Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option now retails for Rs 19,999 while the 6GB + 128GB memory variant is now priced at Rs 22,999, following a price cut of Rs 1,000.
Mi Fans! #RedmiK20Pro - India's No. 1 Premium Smartphone is now available at a mind-blowing new price!🤩🥊 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855🥊 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera🥊 Stunning Aura Prime design!Get the #FlagshipKillers #RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20 starting at just ₹19,999 today! pic.twitter.com/wRm9BgpEC6— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 23, 2020
The Redmi K20 Pro which earlier retailed for Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage model, now carries a price tag of Rs 24,999, after receiving a price cut of Rs 3,000, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs 27,999 as opposed to the previous price tag of Rs 30,999.
