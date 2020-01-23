Left Menu
Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for just Rs 27,399: Here's how?

Priced at Rs 39,999, the device comes in three stunning color options- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue. 

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for just Rs 27,399: Here's how?
Samsung India has just launched the Galaxy S10 Lite with a pro-grade camera, two-day battery and Snapdragon 855 processor. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India has just launched the Galaxy S10 Lite with a pro-grade camera, two-day battery and Snapdragon 855 processor. The launch comes just two days after the South Korean technology giant the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the device comes in three stunning color options- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue. Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for pre-booking across Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores and will go on sale from February 4. Upon pre-booking the device, Samsung will offer a one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 along with an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Image Credit: Samsung

According to a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy S10 Lite on Flipkart, the device can be pre-booked for as low as Rs 27,399. The effective price includes an exchange offer, additional discount on exchange along with an instant discount on ICCI credit cards.

Galaxy S10 Lite is an embodiment of our sustained effort to deliver industry-leading innovations for our millennial consumers. We're confident that Galaxy S10 Lite's Pro-Grade Camera, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung India.

Specifications

Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

2400x1080-pixels resolution

Aspect ratio: 20:9

Processor and OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7nm)

Android 10

Memory and Storage

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage (Expandable Upto 1 TB)

Battery

4500mAh

25W Super Fast Charging

Camera

Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2)

Rear Triple Camera setup

48MP Super Steady OIS main Camera (f/2.0)

2x Crop Zoom

12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera (123-degree FOV) (f/2.2)

5MP Macro Camera (f/2.4)

Other Features

Intelligent Flaw Detector, AI Scene Optimizer, Zoom-in Mic, Live Focus

Video recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps

Slow-motion: 240fps @FHD, 120fps @FHD

Connectivity

4G VOLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac;

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

NFC; GPS

3.5mm audio jack

Authentication

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock

Miscellaneous

Game Booster

Bixby

Samsung Pay / Samsung Health / Samsung Knox

