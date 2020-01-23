Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for just Rs 27,399: Here's how?
Priced at Rs 39,999, the device comes in three stunning color options- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue.
Samsung India has just launched the Galaxy S10 Lite with a pro-grade camera, two-day battery and Snapdragon 855 processor. The launch comes just two days after the South Korean technology giant the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India.
Priced at Rs 39,999, the device comes in three stunning color options- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue. Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for pre-booking across Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores and will go on sale from February 4. Upon pre-booking the device, Samsung will offer a one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 along with an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Image Credit: Samsung
According to a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy S10 Lite on Flipkart, the device can be pre-booked for as low as Rs 27,399. The effective price includes an exchange offer, additional discount on exchange along with an instant discount on ICCI credit cards.
Galaxy S10 Lite is an embodiment of our sustained effort to deliver industry-leading innovations for our millennial consumers. We're confident that Galaxy S10 Lite's Pro-Grade Camera, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone
|
Specifications
|
Galaxy S10 Lite
|
Display
|
6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
2400x1080-pixels resolution
Aspect ratio: 20:9
|
Processor and OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7nm)
Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
8GB RAM
128GB internal storage (Expandable Upto 1 TB)
|
Battery
|
4500mAh
25W Super Fast Charging
|
Camera
|
Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2)
Rear Triple Camera setup
48MP Super Steady OIS main Camera (f/2.0)
2x Crop Zoom
12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera (123-degree FOV) (f/2.2)
5MP Macro Camera (f/2.4)
Other Features
Intelligent Flaw Detector, AI Scene Optimizer, Zoom-in Mic, Live Focus
Video recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps
Slow-motion: 240fps @FHD, 120fps @FHD
|
Connectivity
|
4G VOLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
NFC; GPS
3.5mm audio jack
|
Authentication
|
In-display fingerprint sensor
Face Unlock
|
Miscellaneous
|
Game Booster
Bixby
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Samsung Electronics estimates Q4 operating profit down more than a third
Samsung Electronics flags one-third drop in Q4 operating profit
Samsung launches pocket-sized external SSD with fingerprint security
Galaxy A51 and A71 official teaser revealed by Samsung India
Samsung Galaxy S20+ with quad-camera shows up in leaks