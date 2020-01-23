Left Menu
Development News Edition

'NASA's spacecraft completes closest flyover of asteroid sample site'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:45 IST
'NASA's spacecraft completes closest flyover of asteroid sample site'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully executed a 620-meter flyover of Nightingale, a site located within a crater high in asteroid Bennu's northern hemisphere, the US space agency said. According to scientists from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US, the spacecraft left its 1.2-kilometer safe home orbit and flew an almost 11-hour transit over the asteroid, aiming its science instruments toward the 16-meter wide sample site before returning to its orbit.

OSIRIS-REx's primary goal in the Nightingale flyover was to collect the high-resolution imagery required to complete the spacecraft's Natural Feature Tracking image catalog, NASA said. This catalog, the agency said, will document the sample collection site's surface features like boulders and craters.

In August, when the spacecraft would collect samples from Nightingale, it would use this catalog to navigate with respect to Bennu's surface features, NASA noted in a statement. Using the catalog, the spacecraft would autonomously predict where on the sample site it will make contact.

In the recent flyby several of the spacecraft's other instruments also took observations of the Nightingale site -- including the OSIRIS-REx Thermal Emissions Spectrometer (OTES), the OSIRIS-REx Visual and InfraRed Spectrometer (OVIRS), the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), and the MapCam color imager, NASA noted. Additionally, the space agency said, a similar flyover of the backup sample collection site, Osprey, is scheduled for February 11, with lower flybys performed later in spring for Nightingale, and in May for Osprey, according to the US space agency.

NASA added that the spacecraft will also perform the two flyovers at an altitude of 250 meters which will be the closest it has ever flown over asteroid Bennu's surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case remanded to police

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here, was on Thursday produced before a city court, which remanded him to 10 days police custody. A day after Aditya Rao surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, he was prod...

US supports LifeBank to expand medical products for mothers in Africa

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation DFC, Merck for Mothers, Credit Suisse, and the United States Agency for International Development USAID announced that they will pursue supporting LifeBanks efforts to expand access to life...

Bru voters to be deleted from Mizoram electoral roll

Names of more than 11,000 Bru community people living in relief camps in Tripura will be deleted from voters list of their homeland Mizoram, following an agreement that allows the tribals to permanently settle in Tripura, a senior official ...

Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Thursday heaped praise on young batsman Sarfaraz Khan for notching up an unbeaten triple hundred in their drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz, who returned to Mumbai after playing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020