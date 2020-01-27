Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala to host 2-day global conclave on Space Tech from Jan 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruva
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:45 IST
Kerala to host 2-day global conclave on Space Tech from Jan 31

Kerala is all set to host a two-day international conclave on space technology from Friday, where global experts and industry leaders will deliberate on significant transformations brought about by new technologies and leveraging them for economic and social advancement. "New SpaceOpportunities and way forward" is the theme of the event, scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official statement said on Monday.

The programme is organised here under the aegis of the country's first Space Park, being developed by the state government with the co-operation of industry and top institutions including the Indian Space Research Organisation, it said. The meet would explore the paradigm shift in today's global space industry at a time when large missions are giving way to constellations, big private investments are coming into the domain and innovators and researchers are investing in rapid commercialisation of their ideas.

An array of dignitaries including G Madhavan Nair, former Chairman ISRO, S Somnath, Director, VSSC, M C Dathan, Scientific Adviser to state Chief Minister and Arbinda Mitra, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India are expected to take part in the programme. Experts from ISRO, Airbus, CNES, LASP and Space Federation of India would be among the delegates, it said.

MOUs with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Laboratories for Atmospheric Space Physics (LASP), Colorado and Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) , Austria will be exchanged during the event, it said. M Sivasankar IAS, state Secretary, IT and Electronics, said the space park has been conceived based on the inherent strength the state has in the field of Space Industry.

"The presence of countrys only Space university and nearly 40 per cent of ISRO's scientific pool makes Thiruvananthapuram a very unique place for Space Industry. The Kerala government wants to promote our capital as the Space City of the Country," he said.

Main topics to be covered by the meet include 'Space industriesopportunities ahead,' 'Investment in space' , 'New space legal & regulatory challenges,''Space data-opportunities ahead' and 'Space Tech for Science and Academic missions.' Also, there will be presentations by industry speakers, start-up promoters, interactions and networking sessions. A state-of-the-art Space Technology Park is coming up at Knowledge City here to attract global start-ups working in the space sector and as a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, research and development.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum, to be developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, as a befitting memorial to former president and top space scientist, will also be located at the site, as part of the overall infrastructure of the Space Park, the release added. PTI LGK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon in South America, researchers said on Monday.The Amazon, as the w...

UPDATE 3-Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew - U.S. prosecutor

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to U.S. authorities probing sex trafficking allegedly carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirators, a prosecutor said on Monday. The FBI and U.S. federal prosecut...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020