Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple envisions curved computer made from glass

Apple's next big revolutionary product could be a curved desktop computer made from glass. The company has filed for a patent application for an all-in-one (AIO) desktop iMac that incorporates an OLED display, keyboard and dual trackpads.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:16 IST
Apple envisions curved computer made from glass
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple's next big revolutionary product could be a curved desktop computer made from glass. The company has filed for a patent application for an all-in-one (AIO) desktop iMac that incorporates an OLED display, keyboard and dual trackpads.

According to Patently Apple, the patent describes the AIO iMac as made of a continuous glass body with ports and speakers in the back panel. The glass housing could be made with materials that are transparent or translucent which may have high resistance to scratching.

Interestingly, the design could also allow for a secondary device such as a MacBook to be docked into it for screen output. The purported iMac could also double as a home automation system. As it is only a patent, it remains to be seen if Apple transforms it into a commercial product. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon in South America, researchers said on Monday.The Amazon, as the w...

UPDATE 3-Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew - U.S. prosecutor

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to U.S. authorities probing sex trafficking allegedly carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirators, a prosecutor said on Monday. The FBI and U.S. federal prosecut...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020