Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to weed out posts spreading misinformation about coronavirus

Facebook has started its drive to weed out misleading posts spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:05 IST
Facebook to weed out posts spreading misinformation about coronavirus
Facebook is aggressively trying to remove posts that claim to offer the cure for this disease. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook has started its drive to weed out misleading posts spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus. According to the New York Post, the company is aggressively trying to remove posts that claim to offer the cure for this disease, for instance, drinking bleach, as few posts suggested.

Facebook's head of health, Kang-Xing Jin wrote in a Facebook blog: "We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram, and are conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as we can." Bogus posts flagged by health officials would be taken down by Facebook, especially the claims that suggest people to not seek professional medical help.

In this instance, Facebook has made a bold move of curtailing misinformation as it was earlier bashed for allowing the propagation of false advertisements by certain political campaigns. The third-party fact-checkers would determine the posts that are misleading, following which, Facebook would send notifications to warn the defaulters.

New York Post cited The Daily Beast, according to which, QAnon, a group of conspiracy theorists went around on the internet telling people to chug down "Miracle Mineral Solution" to protect themselves from coronavirus. The solution turned out to be a "dangerous bleach" that could potentially kill anyone who consumes it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget 2020 pegs total expenditure at Rs 30.42 lakh crore

The total expenditure has been pegged at Rs 30.42 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2020-21, keeping in mind the governments commitment towards various schemes and the need for improvement in the quality of life. Accordingly, receipts for ...

Investor wealth erodes by Rs 3.46 lakh cr as mkts plummet after Budget announcement

Investor wealth plummeted by Rs 3.46 lakh crore on Saturday as equity markets came crashing after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to expectations. The massive sell-off in equity market wiped out investor wealth, which fell by...

Gradually all exemptions should go, income tax rate should be low: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government has come up with a new scheme of personal income tax while retaining the old structure as its intention is to reduce the rates and simplify the structure. Sitharaman, ...

Guj: Man held for raping, killing 6-year-old niece in Dahod

A man was arrested late Friday night in Garbada in Gujarats Dahod district for allegedly raping and killing his six-year-old niece, police said. The accused, identified as Shailesh Mavi, committed the crime when he was out on bail in a mur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020