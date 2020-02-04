Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businesses could have saved $71 billion with antivirus solution

In total, all records leaked due to poor security were worth $256 billion based on the fact that each record was worth around $150, according to IBM Security.

Businesses could have saved $71 billion with antivirus solution
A report by Verizon shows 28% of the breaches were due to malware hence with a good antivirus in place, the affected entities could have saved $71 billion. Image Credit: Pixabay

Data gathered and calculated by Precisecurity.com shows that some businesses could have saved about $71 billion by having an effective antivirus solution. The affected businesses saw millions of records exposed due to poor security.

Containing malware

In total, all records leaked due to poor security were worth $256 billion based on the fact that each record was worth around $150, according to IBM Security. A report by Verizon shows 28% of the breaches were due to malware hence with a good antivirus in place, the affected entities could have saved $71 billion.

Notable global businesses fell victim to data breaches that saw millions of records exposed. The entities include Adobe Inc (7,500 records), Facebook (807 million records), First American Corporation (885 million records), Health Sciences Authority - Singapore (808,000 records), Ministry of Health - Singapore (14,200 records), and Quest Diagnostics(11.9 million).

According to the report:

"To compare, even by using $15 as the worth per each exposed record, the damage for business would still be high at about $7.1 billion in 2019."

With a good antivirus solution businesses could avoid data leak considering antivirus protects computer systems by detecting real-time threats to enhance data safety.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. candidate Bloomberg says Trump cannot stop taking bait in insult war

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg vowed on Monday he would not let President Donald Trump bully him and said the insults being lobbed at him are a sign Trump is worried about running against the fellow New York busine...

FOREX-Dollar firm on manufacturing data, A$ gains after RBA

The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key U.S. manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while the Australian dollar rose after the central bank left rates steady and retained the outlook despite bushfires at home and a virus epide...

China postpones high-level business forum amid virus outbreak

China has postponed a high-level business forum that is usually held in late March amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 420 people.China Development Forum, which is hosted by a foundation under the State Council...

Goa Assembly first to pass congratulatory motion for CAA: CM

Goa Assembly has become the first to pass a congratulatory motion in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed. Sawant said this reflected the real gratitude of people of Goa towards the historic dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020