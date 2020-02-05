Google launches Mobile Recharge on Search feature for Indian Android users

Search giant Google launched today a new feature for Indian cellular subscribers, making it easier for them to recharge their prepaid SIMs with a simple search.

With the new Google Search Mobile Recharge feature, users will be able to browse plans across several mobile carriers, compare discounts and offers, and recharge a prepaid phone plan using the mobile wallet or payment service of their choice.

Currently, the new feature is available for signed-in users on Android and collates prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio, and BSNL prepaid for users across India.

"In India, there are approximately 1.1 billion cellular connections, about 95 percent of which are prepaid SIM cards. Prepaid cellular subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phone, or even get help from a friend or a family member. Today, we make it easier for people in India to recharge prepaid SIMs with a new Google Search experience," the tech giant said in a blog post.

How does it work?

Search recharge information with queries like "prepaid mobile recharge" or anything relevant.

On the search results page, just fill in your details such as phone number, operator, and circle into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier.

Select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay.

Use the mobile wallet or payment service of your choice to complete the checkout.

The confirmation page will also show you the relevant customer support information about the recharge.

The new Mobile Recharge on Google Search feature is available only in English.

In our commitment to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, this is a step to help India's many prepaid cellular users find their favourite recharge pack quickly and conveniently. Bharath Bakaraju, Product Manager, Search

