Tinder made USD 1.2 billion in 2019

Singles swiping left and right on Tinder helped the dating app make USD 1.2 billion in revenue last year.

In its final earnings release for 2019, parent company Match Group said that Tinder represents half of the company's total income which stands at USD 2.1 billion, The Verge notes.

Match also said Tinder averaged 5.9 million subscribers in Q4, 2019, an increase of 36 percent over the past year. (ANI)

