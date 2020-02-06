Capsule carrying astronauts from ISS lands in Kazakhstan
A capsule carrying astronauts from the United States and Italy and a Russian cosmonaut landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a live feed by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.
The touchdown marked the return to earth of NASA's Christina Koch, European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov.
