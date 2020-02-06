Capsule carrying astronauts from ISS lands in Kazakhstan

A capsule carrying astronauts from the United States and Italy and a Russian cosmonaut landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a live feed by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.

The touchdown marked the return to earth of NASA's Christina Koch, European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.