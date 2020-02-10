ARM shows off new Edge AI chip designs for cloud-less processing on IoT devices

Chipmaker ARM has announced two new chip designs for AI processing, focused particularly on the internet of things (IoT) devices. The new designs- the ARM Cortex-M55 and Ethos-U55 are based on Edge AI technology, which basically means processing on a device without a cloud connection, The Verge reports.

The ARM Cortex-M55 promises up to 15x improvement in machine learning and 5x enhanced digital signal processing compared to predecessors. When combined with Ethos-U55 NPU, it can offer another 32x machine learning performance boost. ARM will not be manufacturing the new designs. It will serve as blueprints for the ARM partners for their own hardware. The company doesn't expect actual silicon to arrive until early 2021. (ANI)

