Ambient Mode is now available on OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus is bringing Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode to its smartphones to help boost productivity even while your phone is juicing up. Ambient Mode is available for OnePlus 3 and above models. It is essentially a proactive Google Assistant experience that is available whenever the device is being charged, the official blog notes.

Users can also turn their phone into a digital photo frame with or turn it into an IoT device control hub. OnePlus is rolling out the feature in stages and full release might take up to a week. (ANI)

