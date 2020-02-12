Left Menu
Development News Edition

Space explorers wanted: NASA seeks next generation of astronauts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:19 IST
Space explorers wanted: NASA seeks next generation of astronauts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wanted: The next generation of astronauts to walk on the Moon and journey to Mars. You'll need a relevant Master's degree, be prepared to live and work 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth on the International Space Station and be a US citizen. NASA announced on Tuesday that it was seeking to boost its astronaut corps, which currently stands at 48 active personnel, as part of plans to dramatically expand its crewed space missions in the coming years.

"We're celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit this year, and we're on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it's an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We're asking all eligible Americans if they have what it takes to apply beginning March 2."

The requirements for a Master's degree in science, engineering or mathematics (STEM) can also be met by being two years into a STEM Ph.D., or by being a test pilot, one of the most well-worn paths to the astronaut corps. A medical degree -- or one in osteopathic medicine -- also works. The candidates will need at least two years' professional experience, or, in the case of pilots, 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time.

And, for the first time ever, candidates will be asked to complete a two-hour online test. The process is competitive. The last class of 11 NASA astronauts, which graduated in January, were picked from record-breaking 18,000 applicants. Their resumes are stellar: One of them, Jonny Kim, is an emergency physician and a veteran of 100 combat operations with the Navy SEALs, where he earned a Silver Star. He also has a mathematics degree and doctorate in medicine from Harvard.

NASA expects to select the next class by mid-2021, and the candidates will then embark on a two-year training program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. It will include classes in spacewalking at NASA's underwater Neutral Buoyancy Lab, robotics, the systems of the International Space Station and piloting the T-38 training jet, Russian language lessons, and the building blocks of the Artemis program to return to the Moon by 2024.

The privileged few will join the 500 or so people who have ventured into space, as NASA looks to resume sending US astronauts to the ISS on private US rockets, go back to the Moon and head onward to Mars in the 2030s. Traditionally, about half of new recruits have come from the military, especially test pilots who fly dangerous experimental aircraft, including the likes of Alan Shepard, the first American in space and Neil Armstrong, the first man on the Moon.

And the pay? For civilian candidates, it starts at the 11th grade for federal workers at USD 53,800 to USD 70,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mavericks' Doncic set to return from ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic said Tuesday that he will return from an ankle injury to play in Wednesdays home game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic has missed seven games since injuring the right ankle during a practice o...

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth-generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech giant to supply critic...

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020