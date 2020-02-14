Mi 10 Pro fully charges in 45 minutes with Xiaomi's 65W Fast Charger

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The series, comprising of the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and features 108-megapixel camera, 5G connectivity and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Alongside the Mi 10 series, Xiaomi also unveiled a range of hardware products including the Mi 65W Fast Charger with GaN Tech, a novel semiconducting material that is extremely effective in thermal conductivity and resistant to high temperature. The GaN Tech allows the charger to eliminate abnormal charging situations such as overcharging, over-discharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.

With Mi 65W Fast Charger, the newly-launched Mi 10 Pro's 4,500mAh battery charges from 0 to 100 percent in just 45 minutes. In addition, the GaN Tech charger also supports Mi Fast Charging, PD 3.0 fast charging protocol, and fast charging for all iPhone products. Starting February 18, the charger carrying a price tag of CNY 149 (approx. INR 1,500) will be available for purchase via Xiaomi's official channels.

The online-only event also witnessed the unveiling of Mi AIoT Router AX3600, Xiaomi's first router that supports Wi-Fi 6 technology. The router packs Qualcomm's quad-core processor, six-channel quality signal amplifiers, and an independent AIoT smart antenna, providing blazing connection speeds of up to 3000 Mbps. The Mi AIoT Router AX3600 is available for purchase at Xiaomi authorized channels at a price tag of CNY 599 (approx. INR 6,120).

