Microsoft rolls out all-in-one Office app for Android

The Microsoft Office app, a combined version of major Office apps, is now out of beta and available on the Google Play Store for download.

  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:52 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Microsoft Office app, a combined version of major Office apps, is now out of beta and available on the Google Play Store for download. The Office app combines the Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps, making it easier to work on-the-go. As the app description notes, you can create, edit, and collaborate on Office documents with others in real-time.

The app offers nifty features such as snapping a picture of a document to turn it into an editable Word file or signing PDFs using your finger. The free app is currently only available for Android users. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

