Nokia announces plan to acquire US-based Elenion Technologies

Finnish telecom firm Nokia said Wednesday that it will acquire US-based semiconductor company Elenion Technologies. With this planned acquisition, Nokia seeks to expand its market footprint by addressing the critical and rapidly evolving optical connectivity requirements of 5G, cloud and enterprise networking.

"Ownership of these key assets brings time-to-market and cost advantages to Nokia's broad portfolio of networking solutions by applying the massive scale and economies of silicon design and manufacturing to the optical supply chain," the Finnish vendor said in a press statement.

Elenion silicon photonics technology simplifies integration with optical chipsets, lowers power consumption, improves port density and helps to lower the overall cost per bit for network operators, it added.

As a world-class provider of silicon photonics solutions, advanced packaging and custom design services, Elenion provides a strong strategic fit for Nokia. Its solutions can be readily integrated into Nokia's product offerings and address multiple high growth segments including 5G, cloud and data center networking. When combined with Nokia, Elenion technologies will accelerate the growth and scale of Nokia's optical networking business, while enabling us to cost-effectively address new markets. Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networking at Nokia

Founded in 2014, Elenion designs and develops highly integrated, low-cost silicon photonics technologies for telecom, data center, and networking applications. According to Nokia, the planned transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"Elenion benefits by having its technology incorporated into an industry-leading portfolio and with a company offering solutions across a wide array of networking applications," said Larry Schwerin, CEO of Elenion Technologies.

