Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel, QuTech outline key features of new cryogenic quantum control chip

According to Intel, Horse Ridge addresses fundamental challenges in building a quantum system powerful enough to demonstrate quantum practicality that covers three aspects: scalability, flexibility, and fidelity.

Intel, QuTech outline key features of new cryogenic quantum control chip
Intel says this research paves the way for integrating silicon spin qubit devices and the cryogenic controls of Horse Ridge to create a solution that delivers the qubits and controls in one streamlined package. Image Credit: Intel

Intel Labs and QuTech, a collaboration of Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have detailed the technical features of Horse Ridge, a first-of-its-kind highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) that provides an elegant solution to enable control of multiple qubits with high fidelity required for quantum computing.

According to Intel, Horse Ridge addresses fundamental challenges in building a quantum system powerful enough to demonstrate quantum practicality that covers three aspects: scalability, flexibility, and fidelity.

The new cryogenic quantum control chip, which Intel calls a major milestone on the path to quantum practicality, is based on Intel's 22nm FinFET Low Power CMOS technology and leverages four radio frequency (RF) channels and frequency multiplexing to control up to 128 qubits with a single device.

Today, quantum researchers work with just a small number of qubits, using smaller, custom-designed systems surrounded by complex control and interconnect mechanisms. Intel's Horse Ridge greatly minimizes this complexity. By systematically working to scale to thousands of qubits required for quantum practicality, we're continuing to make steady progress toward making commercially viable quantum computing a reality in our future.

Jim Clarke, director of quantum hardware, Intel Labs

Horse Ridge can cover a wide frequency range, enabling control of both superconducting qubits that typically operate around 6 to 7 GHz and spin qubits that operate around 13 to 20 GHz, Intel said.

Image Credit: QuTech

Commenting on the achievement, Fabio Sebastiano, the leading researcher from QuTech and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science said, "this result brings us closer to a large-scale quantum computer which can solve problems that are intractable by even the most powerful supercomputers. Solutions to those problems can make a strong impact on everyday life, for instance in the fields of medicine and energy."

Intel says this research paves the way for integrating silicon spin qubit devices and the cryogenic controls of Horse Ridge to create a solution that delivers the qubits and controls in one streamlined package. The research paper was released at the 2020 International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in San Francisco, California.

Quantum computing technologies are still in the developmental stage. Tech giants including Google, IBM, Microsoft, are also in the race to achieve quantum supremacy and realize the power and potential of quantum computers to solve real-world problems.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.As it grapples with a crippling fi...

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020