Nokia, KDDI Corp complete 5G core SA network trial in Japan

Using the 5G core SA network, consumers can fully leverage enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC).

The standalone trial marks a crucial milestone for KDDI that plans to evolve from a non-standalone (NSA) 5G core network to a full 5G SA core. Image Credit: Flickr/ Christoph Scholz

Nokia announced today the successful completion of a 5G core standalone (SA) network trial together with Japanese telecom operator KDDI. The trial takes the operator one step closer to ultra-reliable low latency and network slicing, one of the fundamental building blocks of 5G core networks.

The trial utilized Nokia's 5G AirGile cloud-native core solution that can be rolled out in a traditional network environment or a cloud environment and is fully compliant with 3GPP Release 15 5G core functions. Nokia applied a service-based architecture to the 5G control plane, moving control functions completely into a cloud-based environment that provides operators with improved scalability, velocity, and flexibility, the Finnish telecom company said in a press statement.

For Nokia, 5G is much more than radio. It's an end-to-end network transformation. We are pleased to have successfully completed this 5G core SA network trial together with KDDI, as it marks a crucial milestone for KDDI's 5G SA deployment as well as for Japan's 5G. Nokia will continue to contribute to the best of 5G and the cloud to enhance business processes and bring new applications and benefits to more markets and consumers.

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan

The standalone trial marks a crucial milestone for KDDI that plans to evolve from a non-standalone (NSA) 5G core network to a full 5G SA core.

