Nokia brings new level of service automation, customer-centricity for CSPs

Telecom major Nokia unveiled today two new cloud-native products, Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center, to help communication service providers (CSPs) move toward experience-driven and automated 5G network operations.

Built on Nokia's Common Software Foundation (CSF), both the products, as Nokia said in a press release, complement each other, yet operate independently in order to support the modular approach. CSF runs on all the leading public and private cloud platforms and servers and makes it easier to deploy, integrate, operate and upgrade Nokia products.

Commenting on the launch, Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer, Nokia Software, said, "Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center reflect the long Nokia pedigree of being an industry leader in promoting service operations."

Nokia Assurance Center

According to Nokia, the Assurance Center effectively blends the traditionally separate fault and performance management processes to drive intelligent root cause analysis (RCA) and Service Impact Analysis (SIA) across all relevant KPIs in the ecosystem.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology, The Nokia Assurance Center provides a unified Assurance platform to help CSPs deliver service level agreements required for new functions such as network slicing. From improving operations prioritization to controlling cot, it brings numerous traditional assurance functions onto a single platform.

Nokia Experience Center

Focused on customer and subscriber experience, the Nokia Experience Center uses artificial intelligence to help CSPs automatically detect, diagnose and recover from service-impacting issues and boost business performance. It automates recovery actions to reduce service restoration times and leverages near-real-time analytics-driven insights to heal service issues.

Nokia says its Experience Center incorporates the subscriber dimension, quantifies the customer experience of the services being delivered, and links these values into the Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Nokia is taking a leading position in practically combining AI with, what Appledore term, Rapid Automated Service Assurance; enabling the automation of network operations. Nokia Experience Center and Assurance Center will support the move to a network driven by customer intent (experience and SLAs) rather than a specific network technology Francis Haysom, Partner and principal analyst, Appledore Research

