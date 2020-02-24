Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia brings new level of service automation, customer-centricity for CSPs

The cloud-native Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center complement each other, yet operate independently in order to support the modular approach.

Nokia brings new level of service automation, customer-centricity for CSPs
According to Nokia, the Assurance Center effectively blends the traditionally separate fault and performance management processes to drive intelligent root cause analysis (RCA) and Service Impact Analysis (SIA) across all relevant KPIs in the ecosystem. Image Credit: Pixabay

Telecom major Nokia unveiled today two new cloud-native products, Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center, to help communication service providers (CSPs) move toward experience-driven and automated 5G network operations.

Built on Nokia's Common Software Foundation (CSF), both the products, as Nokia said in a press release, complement each other, yet operate independently in order to support the modular approach. CSF runs on all the leading public and private cloud platforms and servers and makes it easier to deploy, integrate, operate and upgrade Nokia products.

Commenting on the launch, Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer, Nokia Software, said, "Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center reflect the long Nokia pedigree of being an industry leader in promoting service operations."

Nokia Assurance Center

According to Nokia, the Assurance Center effectively blends the traditionally separate fault and performance management processes to drive intelligent root cause analysis (RCA) and Service Impact Analysis (SIA) across all relevant KPIs in the ecosystem.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology, The Nokia Assurance Center provides a unified Assurance platform to help CSPs deliver service level agreements required for new functions such as network slicing. From improving operations prioritization to controlling cot, it brings numerous traditional assurance functions onto a single platform.

Nokia Experience Center

Focused on customer and subscriber experience, the Nokia Experience Center uses artificial intelligence to help CSPs automatically detect, diagnose and recover from service-impacting issues and boost business performance. It automates recovery actions to reduce service restoration times and leverages near-real-time analytics-driven insights to heal service issues.

Nokia says its Experience Center incorporates the subscriber dimension, quantifies the customer experience of the services being delivered, and links these values into the Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Nokia is taking a leading position in practically combining AI with, what Appledore term, Rapid Automated Service Assurance; enabling the automation of network operations. Nokia Experience Center and Assurance Center will support the move to a network driven by customer intent (experience and SLAs) rather than a specific network technology

Francis Haysom, Partner and principal analyst, Appledore Research

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows employees assent gender diversity but Corporate India lags in driving POSH

Upceed Consulting Services UCS, Bangalore based company that focuses on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Prevention, Prohibition Redressal Act 2013 POSH related compliance and other programs that promote sensitized workplaces, recent...

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US President Donald Trump at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium here, he...

Michael B. Jordan will kill it as James Bond, says Billie Eilish

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to p...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020