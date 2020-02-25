Left Menu
Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

The state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center in Indianapolis will complement the Infosys Technology and Innovation Center that was inaugurated in Indianapolis early last year.

The Indianapolis facility will be Infosys' seventh global Cyber Defense Center that will provide end-to-end cybersecurity services to US businesses. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Global tech leader Infosys is gearing up to launch Cyber Defense Center, a dedicated and organized to prevent, detect, assess and respond to cybersecurity threats and breaches in Indianapolis on March 3.

The Indianapolis facility will be Infosys' seventh global Cyber Defense Center that will provide end-to-end cybersecurity services including security monitoring, management, and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics to support American businesses on their digital transformation journey, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said in a press release on Monday.

At Infosys, we're constantly investing in modern, cutting-edge security offerings and solutions to best protect our customers against current and future cyber threats. The Cyber Defense Center is staffed with expert security analysts with niche skills around threat research and intelligence gathering to deliver best-in class services to our customers.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Cyber Security Practice, Infosys.

The state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center in Indianapolis will complement the Infosys Technology and Innovation Center that was inaugurated in the U.S. city early last year.

The rapid advancement in digital technologies has significantly raised cybersecurity risks and threats, as never before. Businesses, regardless of their size, continue to experience a greater number of, and more-destructive cyber attacks.

As organizations embark on their digital transformation journey, they need to utilize the latest defensive techniques to help address potential vulnerabilities and stand vigilant against future attacks.

