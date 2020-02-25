Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt committed to cause of fighting rising air pollution levels: Sanjay Dhotre

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Dhotre emphasized that in an age of environmental concerns, the need is to accord the highest priority to civic awareness regarding a clean environment.

Govt committed to cause of fighting rising air pollution levels: Sanjay Dhotre
IIT Delhi showcased the work it had carried out in the area of clean air through start-ups incubated at IIT Delhi namely Aerogram and Kriya Labs. Image Credit: Twitter(@SanjayDhotreMP)

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Shri Sanjay Dhotre inaugurated the exhibition organised by Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air technologies at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi today. The exhibition showcases clean air technologies developed by IIT Bombay, IIT Ropar, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and IIT Delhi. IIT Delhi showcased the work it had carried out in the area of clean air through start-ups incubated at IIT Delhi namely Aerogram and Kriya Labs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Dhotre emphasized that in an age of environmental concerns, the need is to accord the highest priority to civic awareness regarding a clean environment. He said that the government is entirely committed to the cause of fighting the rising air pollution levels in the country and is taking all possible measures to spread awareness on clean air issues and providing all possible support for the development and promotion of clean air technologies in the country.

He assured that the Government of India is making serious efforts to drastically reduce pollution levels in the country on a continuous basis and is determined to deal with this problem in its totality. He further said that it is important for every citizen and every organization to make concerted efforts by joining in the national effort to fight the rising air pollution in our country, be it through legislation, implementation of policy measures, enforcement of pollution laws, awareness campaigns and by leveraging the power of low cost indigenous clean air technologies developed by our research institutions such as the IITs. The Government of India is committed to technology development, technology industrialization, global cooperation and investment in Research and Development. Shri Dhotre also highlighted the need for preventive steps before we are left with no choice other than finding solutions.

He emphasized that such exhibitions provided opportunities for showcasing the high caliber research being carried out at our institutions of national importance in critical areas such as Air Pollution and also provided excellent platforms for collaboration between various stakeholders in this important area so that the benefits could be reaped by the country as a whole.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Trump effect' may embolden people to express racism: Study

Political scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found empirical support for what they term the US President Donald Trumps emboldening effect, of normalising expressions of prejudice, including racially inflammatory speech. The re...

'Convene AICC session soon to entrust party leadership to Rahul Gandhi'

Some Congress leaders under the Telangana Congress Loyalists Forum on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convene a session of the AICC at the earliest to entrust the party leadership to Rahul Gandhi. In the letter, a copy o...

Mubarak, Egypt's autocrat ousted by protests, dies at 91

Cairo, Feb 25 AP Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who was the autocratic face of stability in the Middle East for nearly 30 years before being forced from power in an Arab Spring uprising, died Tuesday, state-run TV announced. He was 91. ...

Maha: ''Godman'' held for raping, sexually abusing 5 sisters

A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing five sisters in the10-19 age group on the pretext of conducting a ritual to help them conceive as well as find hidden treasure in their housein Pimpri-Chinchwad in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020