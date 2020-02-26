Tech should build inclusivity, trust, and sustainability: Microsoft CEO

Addressing a gathering of tech leaders and developers at Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged them to build a technology that promotes inclusivity, trust, and sustainability.

On the second day of his India tour, Nadella also gave a glimpse of the tech stack Microsoft is building to address "real-world needs". Highlighting the key future trends that will define the compute fabric needs, he said that there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2030 while data generation will quadruple to 175ZB by 2025.

"Every single developer choice, that design ethos you exhibit, the ethics of the diverse team you have, are going to matter in terms of are we going to create a much more inclusive world. The highest leverage thing that we can do is to empower you to build this world that we all want to live in, that future that you all will dream of, and make possible," Nadella said.

He also underscored the openness of Azure for developers, saying that open source gets the same first-class treatment as Microsoft's tools and services and Azure meets all data residency and sovereignty laws as it expands globally.

Earlier this week, Nadella said that Microsoft aims to help organizations jump-start their growth through transformational tech intensity. Nadella is on a three-day trip to India from February 24-26, 2020.

