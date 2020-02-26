Here's the list of upcoming smartphones based on Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
Global OEMs and brands including Oppo, Sony, Black Shark, Samsung Electronics, Vivo, Lenovo, Nubia have adopted the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform to power their next generation of flagship devices.
In December 2019, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the world's most advanced mobile platform. This year, a couple of smartphones featuring the 5G chipset, including the Realme X50 Pro, iQOO3, Xiaomi Mi 10 have been launched.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 packs the world's most advanced Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System that provides peak download speed of up to 7.5 Gbps, upload speed of up to 3Gbps and supports frequency bands including 5G mmWave, sub-6GHz, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and is compatible with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone modes (NSA).
Snapdragon 865 specifications
- CPU: Kryo 585 (64-bit)
- Clock Speed: Up to 2.84 GHz
- GPU: Adreno 650
- Camera: Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP
- Memory: 4x16bit, LPDDR5
- Authentication: 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint technology
- Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
- Connectivity: USB 3.1, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS
In a press release, the US chipmaker revealed that global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brands including Oppo, Sony, Black Shark, Samsung Electronics, Vivo, Lenovo, Nubia have adopted the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform to power their next generation of flagship devices.
Here is the full list of Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones that have already been launched or are yet to be announced this year.
- Black Shark 3
- FCNT arrows 5G
- iQOO 3
- Legion Gaming Phone
- Nubia Red Magic 5G
- OPPO Find X2
- realme X50 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- ROG Phone 3
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
- Sharp AQUOS R5G
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro
- ZenFone 7
- ZTE Axon 10s Pro
As the world's leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer. This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life
