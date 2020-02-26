Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's the list of upcoming smartphones based on Snapdragon 865 5G chipset

Global OEMs and brands including Oppo, Sony, Black Shark, Samsung Electronics, Vivo, Lenovo, Nubia have adopted the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform to power their next generation of flagship devices.

Here's the list of upcoming smartphones based on Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
Based on 7nm process technology, the new platform claims to deliver 25 percent faster performance, graphics and superior battery life as compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Image Credit: Qualcomm

In December 2019, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the world's most advanced mobile platform. This year, a couple of smartphones featuring the 5G chipset, including the Realme X50 Pro, iQOO3, Xiaomi Mi 10 have been launched.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 packs the world's most advanced Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System that provides peak download speed of up to 7.5 Gbps, upload speed of up to 3Gbps and supports frequency bands including 5G mmWave, sub-6GHz, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and is compatible with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone modes (NSA).

Snapdragon 865 specifications

  • CPU: Kryo 585 (64-bit)
  • Clock Speed: Up to 2.84 GHz
  • GPU: Adreno 650
  • Camera: Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP
  • Memory: 4x16bit, LPDDR5
  • Authentication: 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint technology
  • Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
  • Connectivity: USB 3.1, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS

In a press release, the US chipmaker revealed that global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brands including Oppo, Sony, Black Shark, Samsung Electronics, Vivo, Lenovo, Nubia have adopted the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform to power their next generation of flagship devices.

Here is the full list of Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones that have already been launched or are yet to be announced this year.

  • Black Shark 3
  • FCNT arrows 5G
  • iQOO 3
  • Legion Gaming Phone
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G
  • OPPO Find X2
  • realme X50 Pro
  • Redmi K30 Pro
  • ROG Phone 3
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
  • Sharp AQUOS R5G
  • Sony Xperia 1 II
  • vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro
  • ZenFone 7
  • ZTE Axon 10s Pro

As the world's leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer. This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Special CP inspect Jafrabad area in Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police Law Order SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police Crime, Satish Golcha inspected the violence-hit Jafrabad area here on Wednesday.SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP of the Delhi Police on Tu...

Austria quarantines a dozen people after first coronavirus cases

Austria has quarantined 12 people who were in close contact with a couple who were the countrys first coronavirus cases, one of whom works as a hotel receptionist, the local government in the province of Tyrol said on Wednesday.Shortly afte...

UPDATE 1-UAE ready for 'worst case' coronavirus scenarios, says government

The United Arab Emirates, a major international air transit centre, is prepared for worst case scenarios as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday. Authorities have enough facilities to quara...

Is Sena wearing bangles? Fadnavis on Waris Pathan''s remark

Questioning silence of the Shiv Sena over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan,senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might have worn bangles, but the BJP willnot keep quiet on the is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020