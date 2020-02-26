Facebook acquires Sanzaru Games for original VR game content

Veteran game developer Sanzaru Games is officially joining Facebook to help push its VR gaming segment. In an official blog, Facebook-owned Oculus notes that Sanzaru will help Facebook build immersive and original VR game content. Sanzaru will continue to build VR game experiences and work independently, supported by Facebook and Oculus Studios.

Sanzaru has created four titles for the Oculus platform since 2016 including Ripcoil, VR Sports Challenge, Marvel Powers United VR and Asgard's Wrath. Oculus did not delve out details on upcoming projects or future VR acquisitions but confirmed that 2020 is "going to be an incredible year for VR game launches and announcements". (ANI)

