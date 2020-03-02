Oppo Reno 3 Pro featuring 44MP dual punch hole camera launched in India

Oppo launched today the Reno 3 Pro flagship smartphone featuring the world's first 44MP dual punch hole camera, all-new borderless design, 64MP Quad Camera with 20x Zoom, MTK P95 Processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo RENO 3 Pro features an innovative full-view display in the form of Dual Punch-hole Display and a powerful multi-cooling system ensures that the device remains cool and responsive. With VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the 4025mAh battery goes from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 56 minutes.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is available for pre-booking in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options while its first sale is scheduled for 6th March. The device will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB +128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB +256GB storage variant.

Here is the full specification chart.

Specifications Oppo RENO 3 Pro Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel 2400 x 1800 pixels 91.5% screen-to-body ratio TÜV Rheinland certification Processor, OS MediaTek Helio P95 (octa-core) ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 Memory and Storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery 4025 mAh 30W charging VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech Camera Front Camera: 44MP + 2MP Rear Quad Camera setup 64MP primary lens 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens 13MP Telephoto lens (2x optical zoom) 2MP depth sensor Other features: Ultra Steady Video 2.0 5x Hybrid Zoom 20x Digital Zoom Ultra Night Selfie Mode Connectivity 4G LTE Wi-Fi Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS Authentication In-display Fingerprint Unlock Face recognition

Alongside the Reno3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled Oppo Enco W31 earphones priced at Rs 4,499 and Oppo Enco Free wireless headphones embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers, carrying a price tag of Rs 7,990.

The event also witnessed the launch of a new financial service, Oppo Kash.

