Oppo Reno 3 Pro featuring 44MP dual punch hole camera launched in India
Alongside the Reno3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled Oppo Enco Free wireless headphones embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers.
Oppo launched today the Reno 3 Pro flagship smartphone featuring the world's first 44MP dual punch hole camera, all-new borderless design, 64MP Quad Camera with 20x Zoom, MTK P95 Processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Oppo RENO 3 Pro features an innovative full-view display in the form of Dual Punch-hole Display and a powerful multi-cooling system ensures that the device remains cool and responsive. With VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the 4025mAh battery goes from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 56 minutes.
The Oppo Reno3 Pro is available for pre-booking in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options while its first sale is scheduled for 6th March. The device will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB +128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB +256GB storage variant.
Here is the full specification chart.
|
Specifications
|
Oppo RENO 3 Pro
|
Display
|
6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel
2400 x 1800 pixels
91.5% screen-to-body ratio
TÜV Rheinland certification
|
Processor, OS
|
MediaTek Helio P95 (octa-core)
ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
8GB LPDDR4x RAM
128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage
|
Battery
|
4025 mAh
30W charging
VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech
|
Camera
|
Front Camera:
44MP + 2MP
Rear Quad Camera setup
64MP primary lens
8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
13MP Telephoto lens (2x optical zoom)
2MP depth sensor
Other features:
Ultra Steady Video 2.0
5x Hybrid Zoom
20x Digital Zoom
Ultra Night Selfie Mode
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
|
Authentication
|
In-display Fingerprint Unlock
Face recognition
Alongside the Reno3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled Oppo Enco W31 earphones priced at Rs 4,499 and Oppo Enco Free wireless headphones embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers, carrying a price tag of Rs 7,990.
The event also witnessed the launch of a new financial service, Oppo Kash.
