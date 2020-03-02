Left Menu
Oppo Reno 3 Pro featuring 44MP dual punch hole camera launched in India

Alongside the Reno3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled Oppo Enco Free wireless headphones embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers.

The Oppo RENO 3 Pro features an innovative full-view display in the form of Dual Punch-hole Display and a powerful multi-cooling system ensures that the device remains cool and responsive. Image Credit: Oppo

Oppo launched today the Reno 3 Pro flagship smartphone featuring the world's first 44MP dual punch hole camera, all-new borderless design, 64MP Quad Camera with 20x Zoom, MTK P95 Processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo RENO 3 Pro features an innovative full-view display in the form of Dual Punch-hole Display and a powerful multi-cooling system ensures that the device remains cool and responsive. With VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the 4025mAh battery goes from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 56 minutes.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is available for pre-booking in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options while its first sale is scheduled for 6th March. The device will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB +128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB +256GB storage variant.

Here is the full specification chart.

Specifications

Oppo RENO 3 Pro

Display

6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel

2400 x 1800 pixels

91.5% screen-to-body ratio

TÜV Rheinland certification

Processor, OS

MediaTek Helio P95 (octa-core)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Memory and Storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Battery

4025 mAh

30W charging

VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech

Camera

Front Camera:

44MP + 2MP

Rear Quad Camera setup

64MP primary lens

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

13MP Telephoto lens (2x optical zoom)

2MP depth sensor

Other features:

Ultra Steady Video 2.0

5x Hybrid Zoom

20x Digital Zoom

Ultra Night Selfie Mode

Connectivity

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

Authentication

In-display Fingerprint Unlock

Face recognition

Alongside the Reno3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled Oppo Enco W31 earphones priced at Rs 4,499 and Oppo Enco Free wireless headphones embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers, carrying a price tag of Rs 7,990.

The event also witnessed the launch of a new financial service, Oppo Kash.

