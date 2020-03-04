Left Menu
Corona effect: Google cancels I/O developer conference

Google says it will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community, over the coming weeks.

The annual conference brings together developers from around the globe for talks, hands-on learning with Google experts, and the first look at Google’s latest developer products. Image Credit: ANI

Day after turning the Google Cloud Next '20 physical event to an online-only event, Google is canceling its annual I/O developer conference which was scheduled to be held from May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California.

The announcement comes as no surprise as a number of international conferences including Facebook's F8, Game Developers Conference 2020, Adobe Summit, Geneva Auto Show, Microsoft's MVP Summit have been already canceled or postponed or turned into an online-only event, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," the search giant said in a statement.

Google says it will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community, over the coming weeks. All those who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020, and guests who have already registered for I/O 2020 will be automatically extended an invitation for I/O 2020.

The annual conference brings together developers from around the globe for talks, hands-on learning with Google experts, and the first look at Google's latest developer products.

