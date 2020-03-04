Left Menu
Launch of GISAT-1 postponed due to technical reasons: ISRO

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:54 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:54 IST
Image Source: Twitter handle of ISRO. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the launch of GISAT-1 planned for March 5, has been postponed due to technical reasons. "The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course," the ISRO said in a tweet.

The ISRO had said that the GSLV-F10 will launch geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March 5. Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a 'geosynchronous transfer orbit' by GSLV-F10.

Operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent, under cloud-free conditions, at frequent intervals, the ISRO has said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

