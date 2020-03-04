Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:13 IST
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit:

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in the first half of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, indicating that there could be a slight delay in the launch of the third moon mission. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Singh said four biological and two physical science experiments related to microgravity will be conducted during the Gaganyaan project, India's manned mission to space.

Singh said the revised configuration takes care of the robustness in design, capacity enhancement for mission flexibility and at the same time retained the heritage of Chandrayaan-II to the extent possible. "The tentative launch schedule for Chandrayaan–III is the first half of 2021. Chandrayaan–III mission has been configured based on the lessons learned from Chadrayaan – II," Singh said.

Chandrayaan-II hard-landed on the lunar surface last year. The Indian Space Research Organisation had then resolved to launch the project again. It had said the project is likely to be launched by the end of the year.

Elaborating on the progress made on Gaganyaan, Singh said hardware realisation has commenced for ground test and space flight training of four astronaut candidates has also commenced. "Four biological and two physical science experiments related to microgravity from academic institutions are short-listed...," Singh said.

National collaboration for design, development, and delivery of human-centric products such as crew medical kit, crew health monitoring system, emergency survival kit, dosimeters, earmuffs, and fire suppression system has started, Singh said. A three-week training program for flight surgeon was also completed at ISRO with the participation of CNES, the space agency of France, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposed amendments to companies law to de-clog criminal justice system: CII

Industry body CII on Wednesday said the proposed amendments to the companies law will further provide ease of doing business for corporates and de-clog the criminal justice system in the country. The government on Wednesday cleared more ...

Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak

When OPEC ministers descend on Vienna to decide oil production policy, their meetings are usually accompanied by displays of brotherhood between the men in charge of a third of global crude supplies. This time, as the world battles a corona...

Jammu and Kashmir govt receives 44 EoIs for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 cr: Goyal

The government of Jammu and Kashmir received 44 expressions of interest between August 5, 2019, and December 31, 2019, for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 crore, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. All proposals are currently under scr...

Wuhan returned students who tested positive for coronavirus are stable: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that three students who had returned from Wuhan, China, and tested positive for coronavirus are stable and at home. The three students are free to move around as their isolation period is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020