Internet of Things Forum Africa set to take place from 25-26 March in Joburg
Total spending on IoT devices and services is set to reach $3.7 trillion by 2021 thanks to the expected 20.8 billion connected “things” used globally in 2020.
Over the last few years, governments and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of emerging technologies — such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure to support it — to be used effectively, IoT will also rely on innovative solutions to keep it secure and sustainable.
And while there is a very real hype surrounding IOT, very few enterprises know how to make the most of it. That's why Johannesburg is gearing up for the fourth edition of the Internet of Things Forum Africa (bit.ly/2TsJeg7) (#IOTFA2020). The two-day conference is set to take place from 25 – 26 March 2020 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Under the theme, "Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT" IOTFA2020 will see hundreds of Africa's tech heavyweights equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful IoT projects — to get ahead of the IoT curve by moving their IoT pilots from a project phase into real-world production.
The forum will also look into IoT, AI, and big data convergence, and building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.
Confirmed speakers for IOTFA2020
Jon Foster-Pedley — Dean and Director at Henley Business School, Africa
Kabelo Rabotho — Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa
Bronwyn Nielsen — CEO at Nielsen Media /Former editor-in-chief of CNBC Africa
Peter Malebye — Head of IoT at Vodacom
Nazarius Nicholas Kirama — President of Internet Society Tanzania
Jonty Koekemoer — Cyber Security Account Executive at Darktrace
Dominic Ross — Technical Manager at Siemon UK & Ireland, South Africa
Abe Wakama — Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa
(With Inputs from APO)
