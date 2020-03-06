Oppo Find X2 Pro with 120Hz display, 5G, periscope lens launched

In addition to its first smartwatch, Oppo also launched today the Find X2 Pro smartphone that boasts premium features such as higher refresh rate, 5G, and more. Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As the official website notes, the highlight of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide main camera and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens promising up to 5X optical zoom and 10X hybrid zoom. There's a 32-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. Other key features include 4260mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging support and under-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find X2 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at 6,999 yuan while the non-Pro versions start at 5,499 yuan. It will go on sale starting March 13, 2020. (ANI)

