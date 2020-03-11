Left Menu
Samsung's all-solid-state battery tech could help drive EVs expansion

The prototype pouch cell developed by the team is approximately 50 percent smaller by volume than a conventional lithium-ion battery and would enable an EV to travel up to 800km on a single charge and features a cycle life of over 1,000 charges.

All-solid-state batteries utilize demonstrably safer solid electrolytes and support greater energy density which opens the door for larger capacities as opposed to the widely used lithium-ion batteries that utilize liquid electrolytes. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers from the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) and the Samsung R&D Institute Japan (SRJ) recently unveiled high-performance, long-lasting all-solid-state battery technology that is likely to help drive the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs).

In the study presented to journal Nature Energy, the researchers proposed utilizing, for the first time, a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode to overcome the effects of frequently-used lithium metal anodes that are prone to trigger the growth of dendrites, needle-like crystals that can develop on the anode of a battery during charging and reduce a battery's lifespan and safety.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Dongmin Im, Master at SAIT's Next Generation Battery Lab and the leader of the project said, "the product of this study could be a seed technology for safer, high-performance batteries of the future. Going forward, we will continue to develop and refine all-solid-state battery materials and manufacturing technologies to help take EV battery innovation to the next level."

According to the team, the incorporation of the ultrathin Ag-C nanocomposite layer into a prototype pouch enables the battery to support a larger capacity, a longer cycle life and enhances its overall safety.

