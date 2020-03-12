Left Menu
Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

The 6-month program will equip leaders with the training, mentorship, and funding to enable impactful communities to reach new people, expand to new geographies and scale impact.

Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of Community Accelerator, a six-month program to support the community leaders who offer encouragement and bring people together and drive change.

"Building community is at the heart of Facebook's mission, and supporting the leaders who foster community is an important part of this. That's why we continue to invest in and support the community leaders who offer encouragement, bring people together and drive change," John Cantarella, VP of Social Good and Community Partnerships at Facebook said in a statement.

The program includes:

Growth Focused Training: Selected community leaders will be immersed in an intensive three-month training program to create a growth plan for their community through Facebook's family of apps.

Mentorship & Partnerships: Facebook team members and experts in product and community growth offer each participant hands-on mentorship and connections to local funders and partners.

Funding to Grow: Facebook will work with GlobalGiving to fund participants' approved growth plans. Up to more than USD 3 million in total will be awarded to up to 80 program participants. Selected participants will each receive up to USD30K to execute their growth plans during the 6-month program and could be eligible to receive part of the USD500K additional funding available at the end of the program to further grow their communities and impact.

The Community Accelerator program is open to communities with leaders who are 18 years of age or older and reside in select countries including Brazil, United States, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Notably, Communities must have existed for over one year (either online or offline) and must have a minimum size of 5,000 members if primarily online. The last date to submit the application is April 10th. The program will begin in June 2020.

